Doctor declares Trump to be in "excellent health" after physical, White House says

The doctor who oversaw 71-year-old President Trump's first formal physical Friday said the commander-in-chief is in "excellent health." Dr. Ronny Jackson's very brief statement released Friday night revealed little about the results of the physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Jackson is expected to brief reporters in more detail on Tuesday at the White House.

"The president's physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well," Jackson said in a statement the White House provided to reporters. "The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday."

It's a tradition for presidents to release the results of their annual physicals.

In September 2016, Mr. Trump's personal doctor, Harold N. Bornstein, said Mr. Trump took low-dose aspirin and a statin drug to help lower his cholesterol. A summary from Bornstein said the then-candidate's cardiac, thyroid and other test results were normal for someone of his age. At the time, the doctor said Mr. Trump was 6 foot 3 and 236 pounds, which qualifies him as overweight and nearly obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside Donald Trump's White House" said the president prefers to be in bed by 6:30 p.m. with a cheeseburger in hand. The book also claimed the president prefers to eat at McDonald's when traveling, for fear of being poisoned elsewhere.

It is unclear if he exercises. At the G7 summit in Sicily, Italy, last year, Mr. Trump rode in a golf cart while other world leaders walked 700 yards.