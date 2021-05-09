Live

Trump has first physical since taking office

President Trump, who is 71 years old, went to Walter Reed Friday and had his first physical since taking office. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook talks to "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor about this type of evaluation.
