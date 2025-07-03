Federal vs. private student loans: Which one offers the lowest rates for fall 2025?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you need to borrow money for the upcoming college semester, it can benefit you to know which type of student loan offers the lowest rates right now. Getty Images

With another academic year on the horizon, families across the country are crunching the numbers and exploring their options for covering the cost of college. Given today's high costs of college, which average $38,270 per student per year currently, student loans will be a necessary part of the equation for many households. But while borrowing for college is common, deciding which type of loan to take on isn't always as straightforward.

When it comes to borrowing money for higher education, the choice often boils down to two paths: federal student loans or private student loans from banks and other lenders. While both options can help bridge the gap between other funding options, like college savings, scholarships and grants, and your tuition bills, these loan types come with very different terms, protections and long-term implications.

And, this fall, as economic uncertainty lingers and borrowing costs remain a concern for students and parents alike, it's more important than ever to weigh the price tag for each option. So do federal or private student loans come with the lowest rates for the fall 2025 semester? That's what we'll examine below.

Federal vs. private student loans: Which option offers the lowest rates this fall?

If you're borrowing for the 2025-26 school year, one of the first questions you'll face is whether to take out federal loans, private loans, or a combination of both. And this year's interest rate landscape has made that decision more nuanced than ever.

Federal loan rates for the fall semester are slightly lower compared to last year. Undergraduate borrowers will pay 6.39% fixed on new federal loans disbursed between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, while graduate students will see rates of 7.94%, and parents or graduate students taking PLUS loans will face 8.94% rates. These rates apply to all borrowers, regardless of credit history, which can be a big advantage for students who haven't yet built a financial track record.

On the private loan side, lenders are advertising starting rates as low as 3.2% right now, potentially cutting your interest rate by half compared to federal loans. So, for borrowers with excellent credit or a highly qualified co-signer, those private loan rates can mean substantial savings over the life of the loan. Private lenders also offer both fixed and variable rate options, giving some borrowers more flexibility to tailor a loan to their specific needs and repayment timeline.

So does this mean private loans are the clear winner? Not necessarily. For students without a strong credit profile (or a co-signer with one), the rates offered by private lenders can climb quickly, sometimes exceeding the fixed federal loan rates. And private loans don't come with the same built-in protections that federal loans offer, like income-driven repayment plans or federal loan forgiveness programs. But private loans shouldn't be dismissed. They can be a valuable tool for:

Covering gaps after federal loan limits are reached : Federal borrowing caps for undergraduates are relatively low, between $5,500 and $7,500 per year, for most students. This means they likely won't cover all of your school-related expenses, but private loans can help fill in the difference without requiring parents to take on federal PLUS loans at higher rates.

: Federal borrowing caps for undergraduates are relatively low, between $5,500 and $7,500 per year, for most students. This means they likely won't cover all of your school-related expenses, but private loans can help fill in the difference without requiring parents to take on federal PLUS loans at higher rates. Locking in a lower rate if you qualify : With strong credit or a co-signer, a fixed-rate private loan may offer more attractive terms than federal options.

: With strong credit or a co-signer, a fixed-rate private loan may offer more attractive terms than federal options. Customizing repayment: Some private lenders provide shorter loan terms, interest-only repayment options while in school or rate discounts for setting up autopay, which are features that may appeal to borrowers looking for flexibility.

So, the short answer is this: Federal loans are often a smart first step because they're easy to qualify for and provide robust borrower protections. But if you or your family can qualify for a competitive private loan, it's worth comparing offers. Shopping around for the best private loan rates could save you thousands over time, especially if you don't anticipate needing federal loan perks like income-based repayment or forgiveness programs.

The bottom line

Deciding how to pay for college is rarely simple, but understanding the rates and the trade-offs between federal and private student loans can make the process clearer. Federal loans offer accessibility and valuable protections that make them a solid starting point for most borrowers. Still, for families with strong credit or a qualified co-signer, private loans can provide competitive rates and repayment flexibility that may lower the overall cost of borrowing.

For this fall, take the time to compare your options carefully. Exploring multiple private lenders and understanding federal loan benefits can help you build a borrowing strategy that balances affordability with peace of mind so you can focus on your education, not just your debt.