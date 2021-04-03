Rapper DMX taken off life support and breathing on his own after suffering heart attack, lawyer says

Rapper Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, has been hospitalized in White Plains, New York, after suffering a heart attack, his attorney told CBS News. Attorney Murray Richman said DMX has been taken off life support and is breathing on his own.

Details on what may have caused the heart attack were not provided.

DMX has been nominated for three Grammy awards over his career, receiving two nominations in 2000 and another in 2001. He's also been nominated for several other awards, including a BET Award in 2006 for Video of the Year, an MTV Movie Award in 2002 for breakthrough male performance for "Exit Wounds," and several MTV Music Video Awards.

Messages of support quickly started circulating on social media upon the news of DMX's condition, many calling him a "legend" in the industry.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

"DMX's story is so heartbreaking," Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive tweeted. "It's hard to explain just how massive he was in the late 90s/early 00s. He touched people in a ways I can't explain."

MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal tweeted a statement that DMX has previously given to his fans: "When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s*** and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you."