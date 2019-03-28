Disney bans smoking at U.S. theme parks

Visitors will soon no longer be able to smoke at any of Disney's U.S. parks, the company announced in a blog post Thursday. Starting May 1, Disney will eliminate all smoking sections from Walt Disney World, Disneyland, California's Downtown Disney and Florida's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and all water parks.

Disney said smoking areas will be available outside the parks' entrances.

"As we expand our offerings, we will continue to take steps to enhance the guest experience and make it more enjoyable for everyone who visits," a Disney spokesperson told CBS News.

E-cigarettes and vape pens are included in the ban, a Disney spokesperson said.

The park also announced loose or dry ice will no longer be permitted. Strollers larger than 31" wide and 52" long will also not be allowed.

The company said the reasons behind the changes are to "provide a more enjoyable experience for everyone" and "reduce congestion." Disney told CBS News it will work with guests to help make it a "smooth transition."

In 2018, Disney hiked ticket prices by up to 18 percent. The cheapest daily ticket for Walt Disney World and Disneyland will cost over $100.