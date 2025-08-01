Directors of "Amy Bradley is Missing" say the family of woman who disappeared in 1998 holds onto hope

A new Netflix documentary series is bringing renewed attention to the mysterious disappearance of Amy Bradley, a 23-year-old woman who vanished from a Caribbean cruise ship in 1998 while on vacation with her family.

"Amy Bradley is Missing," directed by Ari Mark and Phil Lott, explores the unsolved case that has puzzled investigators for nearly three decades. Bradley disappeared from her family's cruise, leaving behind numerous theories but few concrete answers.

"The Amy Bradley story is something if you've been around the genre, you know about it," Mark said. "It's one of the most baffling mysteries of a disappearance case."

The case presents multiple scenarios for what may have happened to Bradley. The film floats several theories: she could have accidentally fallen overboard, committed suicide or been the victim of foul play. Investigators have noted that the sliding door to her balcony was found ajar, raising questions about whether she left voluntarily or was taken against her will.

Mark and Lott said they were drawn to the story after learning that existing coverage barely scratched the surface of the case. After meeting with Bradley's parents, Ron and Iva Bradley, in Virginia, the directors realized the family deserved justice.

"These are people who are living with such pain every single day," Lott said. "It's a very real hope and possibility every single day that they could bring Amy home."

The documentary has generated new tips since its Netflix release, though the directors declined to share details publicly. They emphasized the importance of carefully vetting information and involving law enforcement in any potential leads.

One challenge in the case has been witnesses who claim to have seen Bradley over the years but didn't come forward until long after her disappearance. The directors said many people don't realize the significance of what they witnessed until later connecting it to Bradley's story through media coverage.

"I don't think anyone's going on vacation expecting to walk into the middle of a massive mystery," Lott said.

"Amy Bradley is Missing" is currently streaming on Netflix.