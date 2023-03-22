Dick Van Dyke was involved in a car crash in Malibu earlier this month

Actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, was involved in a car accident earlier this month, local law enforcement confirmed to CBS News. The single-car crash occurred on March 15 in Malibu, where the actor has a home.

Van Dyke is known for his various TV and movie roles over the years, including roles in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," "Mary Poppins," and his own "Dick Van Dyke Show."

TMZ was the first to report on the accident on Wednesday, saying the streets were slick from the rainstorms Los Angeles has been experiencing. The news of the actor's accident spread quickly online.

The Malibu Lost Hills Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told CBS News the accident was a minor collision.

It was not immediately clear what, if any, injuries the actor may have suffered. CBS News has reached out to a representative for Van Dyke and is awaiting response.

In 2021, Van Dyke showed off his workout on "CBS Mornings," doing sit-ups for Anthony Mason at his Malibu home. "I'm 95. And a lot of my friends won't do these," he said. "All you old guys out there, listen to me, I'm telling you. You can keep going for — I'm still dancing and singing."

That same year, he was celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors, which he said was unexpected and he had "been trying to think the last couple of months how I came to get this."

He also has five Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy and a BAFTA. He also earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild.