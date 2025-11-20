Dick Cheney's funeral is being held today. Here's who's speaking and how to watch.

The funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney will be held Thursday in Washington, D.C., with several former presidents expected to be in attendance.

Cheney, a dominant figure in Republican politics for more than three decades and one of the most influential people to serve as vice president, died on Nov. 3 at age 84. He died of complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said. Cheney had received a heart transplant in 2012.

Cheney's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 20, at the Washington National Cathedral.

Here's what to know about plans for the service and how to watch it live:

Who is attending Cheney's funeral?

Two former presidents have confirmed plans to attend Cheney's funeral: Joe Biden and George W. Bush. Cheney served two terms in the White House alongside Bush.

A senior White House official told CBS News that President Trump was not invited to the funeral. Cheney had become an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump in recent years, and Mr. Trump did not issue a public statement after Cheney's death.

Former President Bill Clinton will not be there due to a scheduling conflict. Clinton, a former Arkansas governor, will be in Little Rock attending an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the governor's mansion along with current Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other former governors, including U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Asa Hutchinson. An aide said Clinton is keeping the Cheney family in his prayers.

Many other prominent figures from Cheney's decades in public life are expected to fill the pews for the invitation-only service, but a full guest list has not been released.

Who is speaking at Cheney's funeral service?

The following speakers will offer tributes at the service:

Former President George W. Bush

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Pete Williams, former assistant secretary of defense for public affairs and former NBC News justice correspondent

Cheney's grandchildren

Cheney's elder daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney

Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral, will give the homily, and several other clergy members will participate.

How to watch Cheney's funeral service