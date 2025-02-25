Diana Taurasi, WNBA's all-time leading scorer, retires after 20 years in the league

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi walks off after 20th season Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi walks off after 20th season 01:24

Diana Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer and one of the most decorated basketball players of all time, is retiring after 20 years in the league.

The Phoenix Mercury, the team Taurasi spent her entire WNBA career with, announced her retirement on Tuesday.

"Diana is the greatest to have ever played the game. I've been a fan of her my entire life, she is the ultimate leader and teammate. She's had an incredible impact on our franchise, our community and the game of basketball," Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said.

Taurasi, a three-time WNBA champion, completed her 20th WNBA season in September. She's the only athlete in history to win six Olympic gold medals in basketball. Taurasi also won three NCAA national titles during her time at UConn.

In an exclusive interview with Time magazine, which first reported on the 42-year-old's retirement, Taurasi said she didn't have it in her to prepare for the upcoming WNBA season.

"Mentally and physically, I'm just full," Taurasi told the Time, adding, "I'm fully and I'm happy."

Taurasi leaves the WNBA with a lasting legacy, and her impact on the sport will be felt for generations to come, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

"On behalf of the WNBA family, I thank Diana for everything that she has brought to the WNBA – her passion, her charisma and, most of all, her relentless dedication to the game," Engelbert said.