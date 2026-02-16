Watch CBS News
Local News

DHS shutdown forces TSA agents to work without pay; airports brace for staffing shortages

By
Daniel Wilkerson
Daniel Wilkerson
Reporter, CBS News Atlanta
Daniel Wilkerson is an Emmy Award-winning reporter for CBS News Atlanta's 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.
Read Full Bio
Daniel Wilkerson

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

A partial government shutdown is now in effect, and some federal employees are working without pay. 

The workers affected include Transportation Security Administration officers who staff airport security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

In a statement, they said the shutdown "has not affected operations."

Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to continue safe and efficient operations. They say they are working closely with the airline and federal partners to minimize any potential impacts to passengers.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the agency employs nearly 65,000 people nationwide.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to TSA for specific staffing numbers in Atlanta.

We also contacted the Georgia Department of Labor to ask whether it is seeing any shutdown-related unemployment claims.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue