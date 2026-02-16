DHS shutdown forces TSA agents to work without pay; airports brace for staffing shortages

A partial government shutdown is now in effect, and some federal employees are working without pay.

The workers affected include Transportation Security Administration officers who staff airport security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

In a statement, they said the shutdown "has not affected operations."

Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to continue safe and efficient operations. They say they are working closely with the airline and federal partners to minimize any potential impacts to passengers.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the agency employs nearly 65,000 people nationwide.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to TSA for specific staffing numbers in Atlanta.

We also contacted the Georgia Department of Labor to ask whether it is seeing any shutdown-related unemployment claims.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.