Devin Harjes, "Boardwalk Empire" and "Manifest" actor, dies at 41

Devin Harjes, the actor who appeared in the TV shows "Boardwalk Empire" and "Manifest," has died due to complications from a battle with cancer, his representative confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. He was 41.

Harjes was diagnosed with cancer last winter, according to this rep, David Williams. He died Tuesday morning after being hospitalized at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City, Williams said.

Devin Harjes filming on location for "Boardwalk Empire" on May 23, 2011, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Bobby Bank/WireImage

"He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than one hundred percent to any role he undertook," Williams said of Harjes. "As a person, he was generous, kind, understanding and devoted to his family and friends, a great horseback rider and had a magic way with all animals."

Harjes was born in Lubbock, Texas, and studied acting in college before entering the theatre scene in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. He later moved to New York City to pursue his acting career, his obituary said.

He made his TV debut as Jack Dempsey in the hit HBO series "Boardwalk Empire," and went on to feature in several other series, including "Gotham," "Orange is the New Black," "Daredevil, "Elementary," and "Blue Bloods."

Harjes is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes, his sister Trish Harjes and her husband Justin Kelley, nephews, nieces and other family members.