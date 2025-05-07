Hot Sam's in Detroit gets national recognition for Black style and dandyism

With the 2025 Met Gala highlighting "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Black fashion is front and center in this year's global style conversation, and one Detroit business is proudly part of that narrative.

Hot Sam's, the city's legendary men's clothier, was recently featured in "Vogue" as one of the Black-owned tailoring houses across the country keeping the art of dandyism alive. Founded in 1921, the downtown Detroit shop has served as both a fashion hub and a cultural centerpiece for over a century.

"Hot Sam's, we've been in business for 100 years, and all of a sudden, we're in Vogue and they're talking about the Met Gala," said co-owner and CEO Tony Stovall.

Ahead of the high-fashion event, the magazine traveled the country spotlighting Black tailors shaping the fashion world. For Stovall, Detroit was an obvious stop.

"It all started right here in the D, and we're proud to be part of that," he said.

Stovall and his business partner, Cliff Green, bought the iconic shop in 1994 with a mission to keep generations of Black men sharply dressed while introducing younger customers to the art and confidence of tailored fashion.

"We think it's important for this next generation to usher in a well-dressed man," said Green, who also serves as Hot Sam's CFO and master tailor. "Because it has a lot to do with your attitude. You dress well on the outside; the inside permeates as well."

At Hot Sam's, fashion isn't just sold. It's lived. Green often works his craft behind the scenes, perfecting cuts and fits, while Stovall takes the lead on the floor, helping customers build wardrobes that make statements.

The duo agrees that Black culture has always influenced fashion. So, this year's Met Gala theme is right on point. When asked what makes them Detroit proud, Green said it has everything to do with being pioneers in the fashion game.

"Fashion actually started in Detroit," said Green. "From Detroit to New York to Chicago, we've always dressed."

With a rich legacy and a vision for the future, Hot Sam's continues to tailor Detroit's fashion story one suit at a time.