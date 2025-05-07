Watch CBS News

Hot Sam's in Detroit keeping dandyism alove

With the 2025 Met Gala highlighting "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,"​ Black fashion is front and center in this year's global style conversation, and one Detroit business is proudly part of that narrative.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.