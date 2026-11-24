Denmark's Supreme Court upheld on Monday a controversial law intended to eliminate ethnic enclaves in public housing, or "ghettos," as the government calls them, by giving authorities the ability to limit the number of "non-Western" immigrants and their descendants who can live in any particular housing development.

The court ruled that the eviction in 2022 of residents from Nøjsomhed-Sydvej, a housing development in the city of Helsingør, north of Copenhagen, did not constitute ethnic discrimination.

The Danish law introduced in 2018 is among Europe's most aggressive attempts to force immigrant communities to assimilate and to avoid the evolution of "parallel societies" in the country. It has attracted both international condemnation and admiration from politicians in other countries that seek to emulate Denmark's approach to immigration and integration.

Under the legislation, residential areas with at least 1,000 inhabitants, where more than 50% of residents are immigrants or descendants of immigrants from "non-Western" countries, and which meet certain socioeconomic criteria relating to employment rates, income levels, education attainment, and crime, can be subject to redevelopment requirements.

Housing developments designated as "transformation areas" are required to reduce the proportion of public family housing to no more than 40% by 2030. This can involve demolishing buildings, selling properties to private landlords, or converting them to other forms of housing, resulting in the eviction and relocation of some residents.

Under the law, non-Western countries include all nations outside the European Union, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Vatican State, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand. The classification is based on a person's country of origin rather than their citizenship, which means even Danish citizens born and raised in Denmark can be classified as non-Western if both of their parents immigrated from non-Western countries.

The seven families evicted from Nøjsomhed-Sydvej argued in their case that the distinction between Western and non-Western origins was effectively a proxy for ethnicity, and thus amounts to illegal discrimination based on race. The Supreme Court concluded that the distinction was based on nationality and country of birth rather than ethnicity, however, noting that both categories encompassed a wide range of ethnic groups and that people of the same ethnicity could fall into either category.

The court's ruling followed a decision last December by the European Union's highest court, which found that the Danish legislation could constitute discrimination on the grounds of ethnic origin, but the EU court left it to Denmark's courts to make the final determination.

Anders Svendsen, Chief Legal Officer for Denmark's national tenants' organization, LLO, told CBS News the organization didn't expect the Supreme Court to rule the way it did.

"We were slightly surprised, considering what the EU court had come up with previously last December," he said.

The organization estimates that several thousand homes have been demolished under the legislation already.

"A lot of people are still quite concerned, because they don't know if they're going to be next," Svendsen said. "This regulation has been quite unpopular among the renters in the public sector, but it has been quite popular in the population at large."

The LLO said it recognized the government's desire to promote social cohesion, but it questioned whether demolishing homes and reducing the availability of affordable housing was a proportionate response.

"We disagree, because it sees public housing as a problem to be solved and less public housing is seen as the cure," Svendsen told CBS News.

Joachim B. Olsen, a former Danish lawmaker who is now the opinion editor for the Danish newspaper B.T., was not surprised by Monday's ruling.

"Legislation is thoroughly vetted by the Department of Justice to make sure that it is in accordance with the constitution and Denmark's international obligations before it is presented to parliament," he told CBS News.

Olsen rejected the suggestion that the distinction between Western and non-Western origin was a proxy for race, arguing that it was based on cultural background.

"It is important to understand that the provisions in the 'ghetto law' apply to anyone living in the area designated as a 'ghetto,' no matter ethnicity or citizenship," he said.

Olsen argued that the policy had been broadly successful. According to Danish government figures, the number of neighborhoods officially classified as ghettos fell from 29 in 2018, to five in 2025.

"Incomes in these areas have risen. Employment is up. So is the educational level," he said. "Overall, I would say that positives outnumber the negatives."

Denmark's influence on European immigration policy

Denmark has become a model for some other European governments as they look at ways to tighten immigration restrictions and address public concerns over the integration of immigrant communities.

While demands for tougher immigration policy in many European nations have been driven predominantly by right-wing populist parties, Denmark's restrictive approach has been championed by its center-left Social Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Supporters of "The Danish People" wave Danish flags as they take part in a so-called remigration march on September 5, 2026 in Copenhagen. The march organized by the initiative "The Danish People" provoked a counter-demonstration from the Joint Initiative against Racism and Discrimination. Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix /AFP via Getty Images

Frederiksen has been outspoken about her desire to preserve Danish culture and her opposition to a concept of multiculturalism in which all cultures are afforded equal standing in the country.

"We are a Danish society, and we form an ethnically Danish indigenous tribe," Frederiksen said last week on the B.T. newspaper's podcast, Borgerlig Tabloid. "Of course, this evolves when new people arrive here. But it is also necessary that, in the future, Denmark still has a strong majority culture."

Britain's government cited Denmark's policies earlier this year as it changed its own rules on people granted asylum in the U.K.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, announcing a new policy in March under which people granted asylum will have that status subject to regular review, said the "reset in Britain's asylum offer" had been "inspired by Denmark's success."

Denmark has also been at the forefront of efforts to establish "return hubs" — deportation centers outside Europe.

Last week, Denmark joined Germany, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands in announcing plans to establish a "return hub" in Rwanda for migrants who have exhausted their legal avenues to remain in Europe, but who cannot be returned to their countries of origin.