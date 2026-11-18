London — Five European Union countries have announced a plan to establish a deportation center in Rwanda next year to which they hope to send migrants whose asylum requests they have rejected.

The plan has echoes of President Trump's controversial initiative to deport migrants to third countries to which they have no links, and an effort by a previous British government that failed to clear legal hurdles. It is an attempt by the five European nations to address widespread concerns about mass-migration that have fueled political change across the continent, but it is far from guaranteed to succeed, or even to get off the ground.

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands have reached an agreement in principle with Rwanda to open a so-called "return hub" in the landlocked African nation in 2027. Unlike the U.S. program, the plan would only apply to migrants who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in Europe and subsequently been placed under a deportation order.

Rather than being returned to their countries of origin, some migrants would instead be transferred to Rwanda, where they would have the option of staying or returning to their home countries. The plan is intended to provide the European nations an alternative for cases in which deportation to a migrant's country of origin is not possible, either because those countries will not accept them, or due to circumstances that could endanger the migrant if they return.

Many European governments have sought to reduce the number of migrants entering their countries, or already present without permission, in the face of mounting political pressure from voters.

As an example of the kind of statistics fueling that public concern, there were some 230,000 foreign nationals in Germany at the end of 2025 who were legally required to leave the country, according to the Die Welt newspaper, yet government figures show fewer than 23,000 deportations were carried out during the year.

"If people without the right to remain in the EU cannot be removed from the country, our entire asylum system becomes absurd," Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said this week. "If the state sets limits, then these must be respected."

(From left to right) Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta, Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Athanasios Plevris and Danish Minister of Immigration and Integration Morten Bodskov pose for a photo following a meeting of the "Core Group" where they discussed the so-called migrant "Return Hubs," on the sidelines of the Vienna Migration Conference, Nov. 16, 2026, in the Austrian capital Vienna. RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty

According to a statement from the Netherlands government, migrants deported to Rwanda under the proposed program would initially be accommodated in an "open, temporary facility." If they choose to remain in Rwanda, they will "have access to education, the labor market, healthcare and the legal system."

"For me, today marks a crucial step toward a new migration system, a system that safeguards the cohesion of our societies and answers the concerns of our citizens," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said during a news conference on Monday.

"Under this partnership, Rwanda would provide a second chance to people who no longer have the legal right to remain in the partner countries," Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta said.

Legal and logistical hurdles

But some big questions remain unanswered about how the proposed deportation program might work in practice.

"The countries will need to negotiate the detailed arrangements with Rwanda, including who would be eligible for transfer, what legal status and rights they would have in Rwanda, how the facilities would operate, who would pay for them, and how the authorities would monitor people's treatment after transfer," Dr. Peter W. Walsh, a senior researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, told CBS News.

"A big open question is what Rwanda will receive as part of the deal, such as financial payments, as was the case with the U.K.-Rwanda agreement," he said, referring to a similar plan the former Conservative U.K. government embraced, but failed to get past a challenge in Britain's Supreme Court.

The new Labour Party government scrapped the policy completely in July 2024.

There are important differences between the British and European proposals, however.

"The U.K.'s Rwanda scheme was designed to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda for their asylum claims to be decided there," Walsh said, whereas the European proposal "is intended for people who have already been determined to have no right to remain in the participating countries, rather than people awaiting an initial asylum decision."

"This distinction may avoid some of the specific legal problems that affected the U.K. scheme, particularly concerns about whether Rwanda's asylum system could reliably assess claims for international protection," he said.

Demonstrators protest with a banner reading "Against all states and their Nazis. Make the fortress Europe fall," outside the Vienna Migration Conference in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 16, 2026. Radek MICA/AFP/Getty

Another significant difference, Walsh said, is the EU has adopted legislation explicitly allowing member states to establish migrant return hubs outside the bloc, providing a clearer legal framework for the European proposal.

"However, this does not mean that transfers to Rwanda would automatically be lawful," he cautioned.

The U.K. Supreme Court ruled the plan illegal based on concerns that asylum seekers transferred to Rwanda could subsequently be sent to countries where they faced persecution or other serious harm.

"The European countries would also need to address concerns about safety, individual rights, and the treatment of people transferred to Rwanda — especially to ensure that people were not sent on to countries where they could be at risk of serious harm," Walsh said. "The existence of an agreement with Rwanda would not, by itself, settle these questions."

Would the program deter illegal migration?

Even as a proposal, the plan has drawn criticism from humanitarian organizations questioning not only its potential legality, but its likely effectiveness as a deterrent to unauthorized migration.

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) told CBS News it was "deeply concerned and disappointed" by the announcement.

"While European states have the right to return individuals who do not have a legal right to stay, sending people to a third country with which they have no connection is not the answer," said Céline Mias, the organization's EU director. "Instead of fixing existing EU asylum and return systems, Member States are creating a costly new mechanism and calling it innovative."

The organization said its research also showed "that restrictive migration policies fail to deter people from migrating, while carrying severe consequences for human lives."

Rwanda has long been criticized for its human rights record. In a statement this week, the rights group Amnesty International said "sending people to a country they have never been to is irresponsible and there is a real danger that the Rwanda deal will, with its limited chance for scrutiny, become a cruel black hole for human rights."

The participating governments have said the return hub will be developed in accordance with EU and international law, including human rights obligations, and that relevant national agencies were already working with the European Commission and international migration organizations to ensure compliance.

Whether the countries will be able to begin deportations under the program next year, or ever, however, remains uncertain.

"The proposed timetable is ambitious," Walsh told CBS News. "It is possible that a small pilot could begin in 2027, particularly if the participating countries initially limit transfers to a relatively small group."

"Even if the first transfers take place next year, that would not necessarily demonstrate that return hubs could make a substantial difference to the overall number of people leaving Europe," he added. "And the question of scale will be key to the plan's hoped-for deterrent effect."