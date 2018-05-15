Democrats eyeing 2020 test their pitches at progressive conference

By Ed O'Keefe and Nicole Sganga

President Trump is enjoying a slight bump in his approval ratings. The economy continues to grow and unemployment rates are at their lowest levels in more than a decade. The president is making bold moves in foreign policy – ripping up the Iran nuclear deal while engaging North Korea in denuclearization talks and moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem – and polling suggests most Americans don't seem to mind.

So what are Democrats to do? The midterm elections are less than six months away, and the party remains focused on retaking at least one chamber of Congress and eating into the GOP's dominance in state capitals. Several Democrats are also eyeing the 2020 presidential elections and making early moves to position themselves for what's expected to be a crowded race.

On Tuesday, at least 10 potential presidential candidates – many of whom face reelection to their day jobs before then – gathered in Washington for the annual Center for American Progress Ideas Conference, a live laboratory to test-run ideas and politically palatable soundbites.

We attended the conference, and here's an hour-by-hour breakdown of what we heard and observed.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

The two-term senator is the only Democrat holding statewide office in the Buckeye State, and he faces reelection this year in a state that Trump won by roughly 8 points. In the kickoff event at the conference, Brown shared how he plans to focus on a populist economic message during his reelection campaign.

For Brown, it boils down to this: "Are you on the side of Wall Street or are you fighting for the little guy? Whether she works in a diner, whether he works in an office, whether she's punching a time clock, whether he's working at a construction site?"

He added that there is too little focus on the economic success of the middle class and too much discussion of how well Wall Street is doing.

"We don't speak to small-town America, we don't speak to workers. I just think so much of this – from infrastructure to wages, to tax policy … we're not there yet," he said. "We very much can be."

Despite Trump's popularity in Ohio, Brown said he will call out the president if he believes the White House is working counter to the needs of Ohio voters. Brown said he's especially upset by Trump's decision to help Chinese telecommunications company ZTE.

Over the weekend the president unexpectedly tweeted that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping were "working together" to give ZTE "a way to get back into business, fast," saying too many jobs in China were at stake after the U.S. government cut off access to its American suppliers.

Brown disagreed, saying it's wrong that the president is "fighting for a Chinese company that's broken international laws." He also blasted Trump for passing up an opportunity during a White House meeting last week to confront General Motors CEO Mary Barra about some of the company's recent jobs cuts "after GM's gotten hundreds of billions of tax cuts. You call out that kind of hypocrisy."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

The senior senator from the Land of 10,000 Lakes is up for reelection this year, but eagerly seeks to be part of the conversation about 2020.

She joined Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in a panel discussion about democracy and the rule of law. They agreed that President Trump is undermining the work of the Justice Department by frequently speaking out about active criminal investigations on Twitter or by trying to pressure Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Klobuchar's strongest moment came in response to an audience member who asked how Democrats can try to spark more visceral reactions from voters. She said she's already seen evidence of such reactions in the come-from-behind victories of Democrats Doug Jones in an Alabama U.S. Senate special election and Conor Lamb, who was able to narrowly win in a Pennsylvania congressional district that supported Trump by more than 20 points in 2016.

As she campaigns for reelection, voters are asking about "health care premiums" – not necessarily about the latest Trump scandal, Klobuchar said.

"They're not asking me about Russian bots -- they're asking me about soybean exports," she said, adding later, "All of that doesn't mean that we just ignore this assault on our democracy."

"We're not going to succeed if we spend all our time bemoaning that he's there. He's there. And we have to present an alternative," she added.

Julian Castro

The former secretary of Housing and Urban Development is putting the finishing touches on a book due out this fall, teaching at the University of Texas at Austin – and preparing for a possible 2020 presidential campaign.

Castro told us in a separate interview that he's likely to make a decision about whether to run after November's elections. Until then, he's leading a super PAC that is supporting younger, mostly minority candidates running for governor and Congress across the country.

His brief remarks to the conference focused on a universal message of "meaningful opportunity" for all Americans – a society that supports and rewards hard work, but also bolsters government aid programs.

"The only reason I can stand here is because I worked hard. My family worked hard," he told the crowd.

"We invested in ourselves but America also invested in us. I believe that is when our country has been at its greatest," the secretary said, adding later: "In the United States, we don't have a single person to waste. We need everyone's talent to succeed."

The remarks earned a polite, if tepid response from attendees. But Castro isn't on the ballot this November – he's merely looking to stay involved in the conversation.

Arthur Jones contributed to this report.