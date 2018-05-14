U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem amid Palestinian protests – live updates

Israel and U.S. officials are celebrating a historic transition Monday. The U.S. Embassy in Israel is officially moving from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem
- When: Monday, May 14, 2018, coverage begins 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Jerusalem
- Watch live on CBS
- Stream live on CBSN
Palestinians angry about the move are holding new protests on the Gaza-Israel border.
Israeli troops killed at least three dozen protesters.
Palestinians have been demonstrating for weeks, saying the U.S. is no longer a partner in the peace process.
For President Trump, it's a proud moment and the fulfillment of a promise.
His daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, will represent him at Monday's ceremony.