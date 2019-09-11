How to watch the third 2020 Democratic presidential debate

The top Democratic presidential primary candidates are in Houston this week for the third Democratic debate. Thursday's matchup could show more confrontation between leading contenders, as only 10 candidates qualified this time around. This will be the first time that the top two polling candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren, face off against each other on the debate stage.

How to watch the third 2020 Democratic debate



Date: Thursday, September 12

Thursday, September 12 Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Location: Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas

Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ABC and Univision

ABC and Univision Free online stream: ABCNews.com, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight websites and mobile phone apps

How do the Democratic candidates qualify for the debate?

Candidates must receive 2% or more support in at least four polls, which may be national polls or polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. Candidates also must receive donations from at least 130,000 unique donors, with at least 400 donors per state in at least 20 states.

Third Democratic debate rules

According to ABC News, candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions and 45 seconds for responses and rebuttals. Candidates will have the opportunity to deliver opening statements, but there will be no closing statements.

DNC debate candidates for September 12

Candidates will appear onstage from left to right:

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar



New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

California Senator Kamala Harris

Businessman Andrew Yang

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Candidates who did not qualify for the debate



Colorado Senator Michael Bennet

Montana Governor Steve Bullock

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan

Philanthropist and activist Tom Steyer

Author Marianne Williamson

Fourth Democratic debate scheduled for October

The Democratic National Committee will hold its fourth primary debate on October 15 in Ohio. If more than 10 candidates qualify for the debate, there will be a second night on October 16.

Campaigns will have until 11:59 p.m. ET on October 1 to meet donor and polling thresholds to qualify. The thresholds to qualify are the same as the thresholds for the September 12 debate, meaning that a candidate who did not qualify for the September debate could reach the polling and donor thresholds to qualify for the October debate.