Ten candidates will appear on stage at the third Democratic debate

10 Democrats qualify for September debate

The Democratic National Committee and ABC News have confirmed that only 10 candidates will appear on stage for one night for the third primary debate. The debate will be hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision, and moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC News "World News Tonight" Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos.

Here are the candidates who qualified for the third debate, in alphabetical order:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • New Jersey Senator Cory Booker
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
  • California Senator Kamala Harris
  • Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar
  • Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke
  • Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
  • Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren
  • Andrew Yang

    • ABC will announce the podium order for the debate on Thursday afternoon.

    First published on August 29, 2019 / 1:30 PM

