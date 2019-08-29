Ten candidates will appear on stage at the third Democratic debate

The Democratic National Committee and ABC News have confirmed that only 10 candidates will appear on stage for one night for the third primary debate. The debate will be hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision, and moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC News "World News Tonight" Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos.

Here are the candidates who qualified for the third debate, in alphabetical order:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

California Senator Kamala Harris

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang





ABC will announce the podium order for the debate on Thursday afternoon.