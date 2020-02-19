How to watch the Democratic debate in Nevada

Six Democratic candidates have so far qualified for the ninth presidential debate in Nevada Wednesday, three days before the third 2020 nominating contest, the Nevada caucuses. Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will appear on stage, along with Mike Bloomberg, who just qualified by attracting 19% support in a national poll, the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey released early Tuesday.

Bloomberg, who will be making his debut on the Democratic presidential debate stage Wednesday, is not on the ballot in Nevada or South Carolina.

Early caucus voting has begun in Nevada. The state is expecting about 26,000 to cast ballots, more than half for the first time. Democrats are growing anxious about the caucuses Saturday after Iowa's caucuses were marred by technological glitches that delayed the reporting of the results. Nevada has already scrapped the flawed app used by Iowa in favor of a Google form to be used on iPads.

How to watch the next Democratic debate

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Time : 9-11 p.m. ET

: 9-11 p.m. ET Where to watch: The debate will air on NBC and MSNBC.

The debate will air on NBC and MSNBC. Analysis : Coverage of the debate and spin room will be carried on CBSN and in the video player above.

: Coverage of the debate and spin room will be carried on CBSN and in the video player above. Live updates: Follow along with the CBSNews.com live blog.

NBC News and MSNBC will be hosting the debate in Las Vegas, in partnership with the Nevada Independent newspaper.

The debate takes place after the first two voting contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, which saw Sanders and Buttigieg take the top two spots.