Bloomberg shaping Democratic agenda?

CBS News has confirmed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is actively working to get on the 2020 ballot in at least one state. The billionaire was asked about a possible run last week by "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan. He said “nothing’s changed” since he put out a statement in March outlining why he wasn’t running for president. Brennan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss 2020, the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and “Face the Nation’s” 65th anniversary.