Michael Bloomberg officially joins the 2020 race
Bloomberg is launching his entry into the 2020 presidential race with a $34 million national ad rollout on Sunday. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on the latest developments.
Bloomberg is launching his entry into the 2020 presidential race with a $34 million national ad rollout on Sunday. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on the latest developments.
Bloomberg launched a multimillion dollar ad campaign Sunday to announce his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing to launch the largest one-week political advertisement campaign ever on Monday in at least 24 states
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Thursday filed his "statement of candidacy" with the Federal Election Commission, but his team says he's not entering the race yet. Sean Sullivan, a CBSN political contributor and national political reporter for The Washington Post, and Lynda Tran, a CBSN political contributor and Democratic strategist, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about Bloomberg's possible entry into the race.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork to run for the Democratic nomination for president. But he hasn't officially joined the race. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Bloomberg's team filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday that says he would seek the Democratic presidential nomination
Khary Lazarre-White, a racial justice advocate and attorney, joined CBSN to discuss Michael Bloomberg's recent apology for the stop-and-frisk policy in New York City.
Former New York City Mayor and possible presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg apologized for the stop-and-frisk search policy police enacted during his tenure. Sean Sullivan, a CBSN political contributor and national political reporter for the Washington Post, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about why this apology is coming now.
"I've encouraged the mayor to run," Columbia Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin told CBS News
"I've encouraged the mayor to run," Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina, told CBS News.
A CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren leading in the early states. The poll came out before former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he was considering joining the 2020 race. CBS News director of election and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe to discuss the latest polls.
Former New York City Mayor Michael, who is considering joining the 2020 race as a Democrat, apologized Sunday for his prior enforcement of the controversial policy known as "stop-and-frisk." Julia Manchester from The Hill joins CBSN to discuss this and more political news from the week.
There is no word yet on whether the former mayor plans to file to appear on the ballot in other states with early contests: Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina
Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has filed for the 2020 Democratic primary in Arkansas. John Harris, editor-in-chief and co-founder of Politico, joins CBSN with the latest on the 2020 race.
Bloomberg has also filed to get on the primary ballot in Alabama, but has not filed in any early primary states
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg hasn't officially announced he will run for president in 2020, but his potential candidacy is already drawing a response from Democratic rivals. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about where Bloomberg's campaign would stand if he enters the race.
Michael Bloomberg hasn't officially launched his 2020 presidential bid, but the prospect that he might has already caused some stir in the Democratic field. Michael Scherer, national politics reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBSN to discuss.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is already revealing a willingness to break from the Democratic pack, as he takes a step to run for president. And would-be Democratic opponents believe Bloomberg should spend his billions some other way. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is actively taking steps to run for president, with a final decision coming soon. He's already getting the attention of Democrats and President Trump. Ed O'Keefe reports.
According to Forbes, there are just over 600 billionaires in the United States, three of them could now be running for president. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke to CBSN's Reena Ninan about the impact Michael Bloomberg could have if he officially enters the 2020 Democratic primary race.
Bloomberg has floated the idea of running for president before, but he's never gone this far
This is the first concrete signal that Bloomberg could launch a presidential campaign
CBS News has confirmed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is actively working to get on the 2020 ballot in at least one state. The billionaire was asked about a possible run last week by "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan. He said “nothing’s changed” since he put out a statement in March outlining why he wasn’t running for president. Brennan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss 2020, the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and “Face the Nation’s” 65th anniversary.
The 2020 presidential race could see a shakeup with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg thinking of adding his name to the list of Democratic candidates. Ed O’Keefe reports.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is taking steps to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. Bloomberg, 77, has dispatched aides to Alabama to file paperwork in the state to run as a Democrat. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest.
The No. 2 Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Nunes is promoting conspiracy theories to defend President Trump
"Defense will go on offense if there is a Senate trial," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told "Face the Nation" Sunday
The following is a transcript of an interview with Representative Jim Himes that aired Sunday, November 24, 2019, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with Representative Kelly Armstrong that aired Sunday, November 24, 2019, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with Kellyanne Conway that aired Sunday, November 24, 2019, on "Face the Nation."
Bloomberg launched a multimillion dollar ad campaign Sunday to announce his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination
The measure forbids reelection of anyone who has served the last two terms consecutively as president, effectively ruling out Morales, whose refusal to accept such term limits was a key issue in protests against him
Ginsburg missed arguments earlier this month with what the court called a stomach bug
Trump suggested he would intervene again in the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes
The State Department released the documents to the group American Oversight in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit