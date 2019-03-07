Democrat Sherrod Brown isn't running for president

Sen. Sherrod Brown isn't running for president, the Ohio Democrat announced in a statement Thursday. Brown had flirted with a possible presidential run in the months since he was re-elected to the Senate in November.

"I will keep calling out Donald Trump and his phony populism. I will keep fighting for all workers across the country. And I will do everything I can to elect a Democratic President and a Democratic Senate in 2020. The best place for me to make that fight is in the United States Senate," Brown said in a statement released by his campaign office.

Brown said he and his wife, journalist Connie Schultz, "have spent the last few months traveling around the country to make dignity of work a centerpiece of Democrats' 2020 campaign, and we are so grateful to everyone who has welcomed us into their communities and into their lives."

"We've seen candidates begin taking up the dignity of work fight, and we have seen voters across the country demanding it – because dignity of work is a value that unites all of us. It is how we beat Trump, and it is how we should govern. That's why I'm confident it will continue to be a focus for Democrats in 2020, and I plan on making sure that happens," Brown said.

Brown announced in November he was considering a presidential bid, then launched what he called a "Dignity Tour" of early primary states to promote his policy positions.

Brown's announcement comes the same week former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced he won't run, and as former Vice President Joe Biden is in final preparations for a presidential bid.

Twelve Democrats have formally announced presidential campaigns so far, while two others have announced exploratory committees, and several others are still mulling whether to enter the contest.

