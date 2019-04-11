Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg lead 2020 Democrats in new Iowa poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is reportedly in the final stages of announcing a White House bid, leads all Democratic presidential candidates in support among likely caucus-goers in Iowa, according to a new poll. Biden is trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

In the survey, conducted by Monmouth University, Biden leads a field of 24 announced and potential Democratic presidential candidates with 27 percent support among Iowa voters likely to attend the state's Democratic caucuses, which will take place in February 2020. The former Vice President and longtime Delaware senator leads Sanders, who is backed by 16 percent of the potential caucus-goers; Buttigieg, supported by 9 percent of likely voters; Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, who both enjoy 7 percent support from surveyed voters; and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, backed by 6 percent of likely voters.

The rest of the presidential candidates and potential contenders — including Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand — all polled below 5 percent in support among likely Iowa voters. The surveyed voters picked Biden, Harris and Warren as their top three second choices.

The poll also asked likely voters about the top issues they want candidates to discuss on the campaign trail. According to the survey, more than half of them said health care should be the foremost priority, while 17 percent indicated environmental issues are important to them. The next four issues were immigration, education, job creation and thwarting President Trump's reelection bid.

The Monmouth University poll, conducted between April 4 and 9 via telephone, surveyed 351 Iowa voters likely to attend February's Democratic caucuses. The survey's findings have a margin of error of 5.2 percentage points.