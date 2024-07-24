Delta passengers can count on "minimal" flight cancellations Wednesday, CEO Ed Bastian says

What to know about consumer rights after Delta cancels flights What to know about consumer rights after Delta cancels flights 05:00

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the carrier is making progress restoring operations, noting he expects "minimal" flight cancellations on Wednesday after five days of disruptions caused by the CrowdStrike software outage.

As of Wednesday morning, Delta had cancelled 47 flights, or roughly 1% its scheduled daily trips, according to tracking service FlightAware. Roughly 320 Delta flights were delayed.

Those numbers are down sharply from the preceding five days, when a botched technology update last week by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company whose software is widely used in Microsoft Windows computers, forced Delta to scrap thousands of flights.

Bastian said in an update posted on Delta's website that service should be fully restored as of Thursday. "Thursday is expected to be a normal day, with the airline fully recovered and operating at a traditional level of reliability," he said.

Beyond angering frustrated travelers during the busy summer travel season, the chaos has spurred an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection over what the agency referred to as "concerning customer service failures."

Bastian acknowledged the airline's slow pace of recovery following the CrowdStrike outage, with other impacted airlines getting back on track more quickly.

"While our initial efforts to stabilize the operations were difficult and frustratingly slow and complex, we have made good progress this week, and the worst impacts of the CrowdStrike-caused outage are clearly behind us," he said in Wednesday's memo.

Bastian is now in Paris for the start of the 2024 Olympics, which opens on Friday. Delta is the official airline of the U.S. team.

"Ed delayed this long-planned business trip until he was confident the airline was firmly on the path to recovery," Delta said in a statement. "As of Wednesday morning, Delta's operations were returning to normal. Ed remains fully engaged with senior operations leaders."

Delta previously blamed its inability to swiftly restore operations on a crew scheduling tool that ran on Microsoft Windows and that was affected by the software outage. But some aviation industry experts, as well as federal regulators, say that Delta was insufficiently prepared for the business disruption and failed to adequately serve customers in its aftermath.

The unprecedented tech crash, which shut down banks, hospitals, government agencies and other organizations around the world, has already cost large U.S. companies more than $5 billion, according to Parametrix, provider of internet cloud monitoring and insurance services.