Delaware State University closed Sunday after 18-year-old shot on campus

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Delaware State University's campus early Sunday morning.

According to Dover Police, officers were notified of a shooting near the campus' Warren Franklin Residential Hall around 1:40 a.m. At the scene, they located an 18-year-old woman from Wilmington who'd been shot in the upper body.

The young woman, who police said was not a registered student at the university, was taken to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus where she died from her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released by police.

DSU officials said the 18-year-old woman and possibly another woman were visiting a student on campus at the time of the shooting.

The gunman is still at large and was last seen heading toward College Road, DSU officials said.

"The only thing that we can release right now is that something happened in the area of that residence hall which led to shots being fired," said Master Corporal Ryan Schmid with the Dover Police Department. "We don't believe the 18-year-old was involved in anything and it seems like unfortunately she was just caught, for a lack of better term, in the crossfire."

DSU parent Deirdre Foreman said she learned about the shooting through a text from the school. She came to campus to check on her son who is a senior at the university.

"We were just talking about back when we were in college, how things were not like that in terms of gun violence. And nowadays it's just so out of control," Foreman said.

Sophomore student Jaiden Palmer said she believes the university needs to upgrade its security.

"It's easily accessible for people to jump gates. It easily accessible for you to say you're somebody you're not and it's easy for you to get in," Palmer said. "My heart and prayers go out to the girl's family."

"The DSU Police Department and staff will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community," Delaware State University said in a statement posted on the Dover PD's website. "Counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office. The campus is closed today, events have been canceled, and police patrols have been increased. No visitation will be permitted today."

The university also announced all classes will be canceled on Monday, according to DSU officials.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the Delaware State University Student Government Association called the shooting "tragic" and urged the rest of the campus community to stay safe.

"As your Student Government Association, we stand united in supporting one another through this difficult time. Let us come together to offer comfort, strength, and solidarity to those affected by this tragedy," the post said.

Police said no other injuries were reported in connection to the shooting, and at this time they don't have a description of any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130 or submit tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. You can also contact DSUPD at (302) 857-791.