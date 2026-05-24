N.J. Gov. Mikie Sherrill says she wants access to Delaney Hall ICE facility amid protests

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is asking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to let her inside the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, where hundreds of immigrants are being held.

Protesters began gathering outside Delaney Hall on Friday, alleging detainees are enduring horrible conditions.

In a statement, Sherrill said:

"I'm deeply disturbed by reports of the poor conditions at Delaney Hall. Unsafe, inhumane, and unconstitutional living conditions are completely unacceptable. "I have long opposed private detention facilities and advocated against them. I will continue to call for the closure of Delaney Hall because of reports like these. "I have contacted ICE to gain access to the facility and my office remains in close coordination with our federal delegation and with advocates, and I commend their continued oversight and work to hold DHS accountable. "I will continue working with our partners to closely monitor the situation and to do what's necessary to ensure humane conditions."

Saturday, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, in part, "All detainees [at Delaney Hall] are provided with 3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, and toiletries. ... Certified dieticians evaluate meals."

They added that detainees also receive "medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care," along with access to phones to speak with family members and lawyers.

Protesters block van

Protests continued for a third day Sunday outside Delaney Hall. Some demonstrators blocked a white van that was trying to leave the facility. The vehicle eventually reversed back into the property.

Gabriela Soto said her husband, Martin Soto, was inside the van.

"They were pulling and dragging him into the van," said Gabriela Soto, who is pregnant with their third child. "He was banging on the window. He was screaming and banging on the window. That's why everyone here is blocking it because they're not going to let my husband be deported or sent away."

He was detained by ICE while buying diapers four months ago, she said, and there is a judge's order for his release.

"They retaliated on me by trying to shut me up by attacking my husband," Gabriela Soto said.

"Gaby should be home reading bedtime stories to her son, Noah, and playing with her daughter, Vero," said Kathy O'Leary, who is with the Catholic peace organization Pax Christi.

Lawmakers visit facility

Detainees' shadows showed them waving their hands and flickering the lights in response to protesters' chants.

"I'm from New York, but Delaney Hall also holds New Yorkers who are being detained here, and we're really concerned about what's happening in here," said Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition.

Saturday, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim visited the property along with Rep. Robert Menendez Jr., both New Jersey Democrats.

"Many of them raised big problems when it comes to getting medical treatment, the food being inedible, water problems," Kim said. "One judge has 74 cases before them just on Tuesday. This is clearly a farce of a judicial process."

Menendez Jr. returned Sunday, and just before 10 p.m., he told Gabriela Soto he wouldn't leave before he sees her husband.

CBS News New York reached out to ICE for comment Sunday and is waiting to hear back.