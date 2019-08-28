Defense Secretary and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff speak to reporters - live stream
Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are holding a news conference at the Pentagon.
South Korea is bristling at Japan's decision to change their trade relationship and has nixed an intelligence sharing pact in response, just as the U.S. needs regional unity
The teenage activist who's working to highlight climate change will likely complete her transatlantic voyage Wednesday afternoon
Puerto Rico residents rushed to stores for supplies, preparing for power outages and heavy rains
Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists it is a routine move, but many see it as an unprecedented power-grab to try and "govern without parliament"
Search on for suspects after possible gasoline bombs hurled into bar in area where the Zetas cartel is known to be active
Coalition of U.S. industries fears that the trade war will hit consumers just as they start holiday shopping
"Every day he would tell us, 'I've been through this. You can't get around with me like that.' He makes learning very fun."
The president's best argument is the economy, but a new poll shows voters are losing confidence
Swift is also the world's highest-paid celebrity, and her recent earnings far surpassed other singers'
"If you say it on the street, that's a knockout / If you put it in a tweet, that's a cop-out," Conway sang on live TV
The Trump administration has long touted a mideast peace plan that has yet to be revealed
The administration is planning to use funds allocated for disaster aid efforts and other Homeland Security initiatives to expand space in ICE facilities and support the controversial "Remain in Mexico" program
The 10-time Grammy-winner - the highest-paid celebrity on the planet - opens up about songwriting, family, critics, the sale of her back catalog, and the quality of forgiveness
Model Seynabou Cissé and Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss the issue
It looks like the "SNL" standout will have her weekends free from now on
The EPA granted 31 small refinery exemption waivers, meaning they don't have to comply with federally mandated levels of biofuels blended into gasoline
The Starhopper is testing propulsion systems that will be used in SpaceX's planned heavy lift Starship spacecraft
Research finds that AT&T "throttled" YouTube and Netflix video content, but not Amazon's streaming service
The charges against Anthony Levandowski highlight the race between Uber and Google to build robotic vehicles
White supremacists, violent militias, and cybercriminals are chatting on the same mobile app used by kids to discuss popular video games like Fortnite and Minecraft
After his government initially rejected $20 million in aid from G-7, President Bolsonaro said his government will now accept foreign money
While humans are largely to blame for the destruction of the rainforest, some have managed to maintain it
The project will cost almost $33 billion and construction would begin as early as 2021
The storm's path over the next few hours could help determine how big a threat it will pose as it heads toward Florida
Juul CEO Kevin Burns says "until we see some facts," the products will stay on the market
Federal safety regulators say the bottles' spouts can detach and pose a choking danger for children
Altria and Philip Morris, which split into two companies more than a decade ago, could be reunited
The Utah Department of Health confirmed there are now 21 cases of lung disease connected to e-cigarettes
The regulation was scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday
One of the nation's oldest department stores has been absorbed into the sharing economy
Settlement negotiations cover 2,000 lawsuits against the OxyContin maker and others in the industry; one report says it's made offer of up to $12B
William Dudley, former head of the New York Fed, calls the China trade war a "manufactured disaster-in-the-making"
Fast-food giant teaming with DoorDash to offer "McDelivery" in more than 10,000 locations across the U.S.
We're taking a closer look at hate crimes in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post reports there were 204 hate crime related attacks in 2018, but only three cases resulted in charges and there have been no convictions. Washington Post local enterprise reporter Michael Miller joins CBSN to break down his analysis.
These are the deadliest mass shootings in American history
Newly revealed police video of Jeffrey Epstein's Florida mansion comes from 2005 investigation of his relationships with underage girls
Nearly two dozen women who say Jeffrey Epstein abused them have told their stories to a judge, while newly revealed police video takes us inside Epstein's Florida mansion. He was jailed in New York City on sex trafficking charges and took his own life more than two weeks ago. Mola Lenghi reports
Two children are dead and at least 10 people were injured in a crash involving a stolen police SUV that collided with several parked cars. The police cruiser crashed near the Dayton Metro Library, hitting at least three other vehicles. CBS News' Hilary Lane reports.
The Starhopper is testing propulsion systems that will be used in SpaceX's planned heavy lift Starship spacecraft
The unmanned Russian spacecraft docked with the International Space Station in its second attempt after aborting its first try
Despite years of legal battles and protests, officials say Hawaii's highest peak — Mauna Kea — is the best spot for the $1.4 billion instrument
Astronaut Anne McClain is facing the first allegation of a crime committed in space. McClain's estranged wife, Summer Worden, accused the astronaut of accessing her bank account while on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
Anne McClain, a decorated astronaut who was slotted to be a part of the first-ever all-female spacewalk, was accused of accessing her estranged wife's bank account while aboard the International Space Station
Was the Colorado mother's 2012 death a suicide, as her husband maintains, or was it murder, as her parents insist?
Air pollution can cause serious health problems for people who are exposed to it, even for just a few minutes
A record number of fires have devastated the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and neighboring countries
In August 2015, former FBI agent Tom Martens and his daughter Molly Corbett admitted killing her Irish-born husband Jason Corbett, insisting they beat him in self-defense with a brick paver and a baseball bat because Jason was choking Molly and threatening to kill her
Investigators link murders of Tricia Pacaccio, Ashley Ellerin and Maria Bruno to same suspect: Michael Gargiulo
Tropical Storm Dorian could lash Puerto Rico today, and forecasters say it could become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in the U.S. on Friday. CBS News weather producer David Parkinson has the latest on the storm's path.
The Federal Reserve is making a series of changes to requirements put in place to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. According to the New York Times, the changes could add up to a weakening of banks' ability to withstand financial losses if the economy takes a turn for the worse. New York Times Federal Reserve and economy reporter Jeanna Smialek joined CBSN to discuss.
Nearly two dozen women who accuse Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse got an opportunity to speak out in court yesterday. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi and Washington Post reporter Renae Merle were in the courtroom and join CBSN to explain what the women hope comes next in this case.
Being a social media influencer is now considered one of the most popular career aspirations for millennials and Gen Z. But experts warn that regulations need to be put in place as younger and younger influencers share their lives on camera. This episode of CBSN Originals looks at the lives of three families whose kids are popular influencers on social media, while exploring some of the dangers implicit in the “kidfluencer” industry.
Missouri's 8-week abortion ban would have gone into effect today, but it was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News reporter Kate Smith joined CBSN from Missouri with details on what restrictions are going into effect today.