1 dead at BMW Manufacturing plant in South Carolina, coroner says

Officials say they are investigating an accidental death at a BMW Manufacturing plant in South Carolina, CBS affiliate WSPA-TV reports. The coroner said he responded to the plant where a private contractor who was working on equipment was found dead.

BMW released a statement saying the death happened in of its paint shops and that operations have ceased as the investigation gets underway.

"I have no information at this time that this death is anything more than an accident," Spartanburg County Coroner Rusy Clevenger said. He added that there was no violence associated with the death.

WSPA-TV writes that the deceased has not been identified.

Officials with South Carolina's Department of Labor said "OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] is aware of an incident at BMW and is currently evaluating if it will investigate."