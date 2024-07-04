1 dead, 3 injured after severe thunderstorm tears through state park in Kansas

One man died and three people were injured after a severe thunderstorm pummeled Russell County in Kansas, Sheriff Andrew Van Der Wege said in a news statement.

The storm blew through Lake Wilson in rural central Kansas' Wilson State Park bringing high winds of 68 to 70 miles per hour, the sheriff said, toppling multiple campers. The sheriff's office said dispatch received multiple 911 calls starting at 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday, and officers arrived at the scene to find several campers turned over.

Officers found three injured people during search and rescue efforts and one dead man. Christopher Montoya, 64, of Holyrood was found in the Hell Creek Park area of the state park. His body was transferred to the local mortuary. An autopsy is scheduled, the sheriff said.

The injured people were taken to Russell Regional Hospital. Details about their condition weren't released.

The sheriff's office warned visitors to be cautious if they decided to come to Lake Wilson due to debris and power loss.

Severe storms and flooding have hit the Midwest in recent weeks.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.