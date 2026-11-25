The U.S. Army is planning to resume helicopter training flights near Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport less than two years after a deadly midair collision that killed 67 people, including 3 Army pilots.

The helicopter flights could resume as early as Tuesday, Dec. 1, according to National Transportation Safety Board chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, though the Army has not said what its timeline is.

The FAA said in a statement that it has not received a formal request to resume military helicopter flights around the airport and agency approval is required before any training flights can restart.

The agency formally suspended training flights in the crowded airspace in May 2025 after two passenger jets were forced to abort landings when a Blackhawk helicopter came too close to the airport.

At the time, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the helicopter traffic on the Pentagon.

"No more helicopter rides for VIPs or unnecessary training in a congested DCA airspace full of civilians," Duffy wrote on social media. "Take a taxi or Uber."

That incident happened just four months after an Army helicopter on a training mission collided with an American Airlines passenger jet on approach at DCA, killing all aboard both aircraft, in January 2025. After a yearlong review, the NTSB said there were years of unheeded warnings about helicopter traffic in the skies near DCA as well as other dangers that were ignored ahead of the January 2025 collision.

"Resuming Army helicopter training in crowded DCA airspace is exactly the wrong direction we should be headed," said Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington in a statement. "The FAA should not authorize the resumption of these training flights until critical safety measures are implemented and a thorough safety risk assessment has been completed."

Cantwell and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas have been working together on legislation in the wake of the midair collision to add new safety features to aircraft that would alert other aircraft in its vicinity.

Cruz announced last week that a deal was reached in principle between the House and Senate to adopt a requirement to have a feature that shows nearby air traffic with visual and audible alerts, Cruz said he intends to get it passed before the new Congress is sworn in in January.