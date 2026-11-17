GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas announced the Republican-controlled House and Senate have reached an agreement in principle to require planes in crowded airspace to be equipped with technology that enables them to see other aircraft in their area and to transmit their location. Cruz said it would be landmark legislation for aviation safety.

The equipment, known as ADS-B In, shows nearby air traffic with visual and audible alerts, and has been recommended as a required safety feature by the National Transportation Safety Board since 2008, but the Federal Aviation Administration has not adopted it.

After an American Airlines passenger jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on approach at Ronald Reagan National Airport in January 2025, killing 67 people, Cruz and other members of Congress argued that ADS-B In could help keep aircraft safer.

Cruz made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday in front of the Capitol with the families of the DCA plane crash victims, who have been advocating for the technology since the deadly collision.

"We still have a couple of details to negotiate with the House Armed Services Committee, but with this agreement in principle, I believe we're going to get this bill done," Sen. Cruz said. "And my objective is to get it done this year, with this Congress, before we leave for the new year."

Proponents of the technology argue it could have prevented the fatal DCA crash and alerted the American Airlines pilots to the approach of the Army Black Hawk helicopter, which was conducting a training mission in the plane's vicinity directly in the path of their flight.

In December 2025, the Senate passed the ROTOR Act, which would have mandated ADS-B In for all commercial and military flights in busy airspace. It passed the Senate unanimously but failed in the House by one vote, a devastating blow to the victims' families after the Pentagon withdrew its support for the bill because of the requirements it would impose on military aircraft.

Since then, the House passed its own legislation, called the ALERT Act. It would close the "military loophole," requiring military flight crews to broadcast their location during non-sensitive missions.

Cruz and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington opposed that legislation, arguing it lacks the critical improvements the aviation system needs.

"We must have strong military accountability in the national airspace. The military must be a willing partner with the Department of Transportation and the FAA to make sure that what happened that January never, ever happens again," Sen. Cruz said during Tuesday's press conference.