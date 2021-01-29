FBI ups reward, releases new wanted poster in search for D.C. pipe bomb suspect

Federal officials in Washington are now offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect or suspects who placed pipe bombs near the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters ahead of the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The reward has previously been set at $75,000.

The FBI and the ATF Washington also released a new wanted poster via social media on Friday. The poster says the devices were planted on January 5, the day before the deadly riot.

It shows previously-released images of the suspect wearing a face mask, a gray hoodie, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in black, gray, and yellow. The wanted poster also includes what appeared to be images of one of the pipe bombs, which the FBI has said were "viable" explosive devices. The devices did not explode and were rendered safe by explosives technicians.

In a press call Tuesday, FBI Washington Assistant Director in Charge Steven D'Antuono said the pipe bomb investigation was "top priority" for the bureau. He said the FBI wants to identify a suspect or suspects "for the safety of the American people."

Anyone with information can submit a tip by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI (224-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

Cassidy McDonald contributed to this report.