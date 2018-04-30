Daytime Emmys: Gloria Allred shouts "guilty" Bill Cosby verdict on stage

LOS ANGELES — Though host Mario Lopez promised the Daytime Emmys would not be politically charged, attorney Gloria Allred went rogue during the show Sunday when she presented the outstanding legal/courtroom program category, which went to "Judge Mathis." Before announcing the winner, Allred held up a sign that said, "Bill Cosby, Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!" and shouted the same. The moment elicited both boos and cheers from the audience.

Allred had also showed off the sign on the red carpet. On Thursday, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand. Allred, who represents 33 of the more than 60 women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault, told "CBS This Morning" on Friday that said she was "very surprised and shocked" by the verdict.



Daytime Emmy Awards highlights

Other big moments of the Daytime Emmys show included NBC's "Days of Our Lives" capturing five trophies, including best drama series and lead actor honors for veteran performer James Reynolds.

Reynolds, who began playing Abe Carver on the drama in 1981, is the third African-American to win in the category, with more than 30 years separating him from Darnell Williams' 1985 victory for "All My Children." Al Freeman Jr. was the groundbreaker, winning for "One Life to Live" in 1979.

In the scene that Reynolds submitted for awards consideration, his character confronts an off-duty law enforcement officer who shot Carver's son, wrongly believing he was armed, according to the Gold Derby awards website. "Days of Our Lives" also claimed trophies for its writing and directing teams and supporting actor Greg Vaughan at Sunday's ceremony.

ABC's "Good Morning America" won its second consecutive trophy for best morning program, amid a turbulent year for two other shows nominated in the category. Sexual misconduct allegations led to the 2017 exits of Matt Lauer from NBC's "Today" and Charlie Rose from "CBS This Morning."

"The Talk" was honored as best entertainment talk show, with the award for best entertainment talk host shared by "The Real" co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

"The Dr. Oz Show" received the award for informative talk show, with Steve Harvey named best informative talk show host for "Steve."

ABC's "General Hospital" and CBS' "The Young and the Restless" each won two awards, including best actress Eileen Davidson and supporting actress Camryn Grimes for "Y&R."

Other winners at the 45th Daytime Emmy ceremony, hosted by Lopez and Sheryl Underwood, included:

— "Entertainment Tonight," entertainment news program.

— Lili Estefan, daytime talent in a Spanish-language program, "El Gordo y la Flaca."

— "Destinos," entertainment program in Spanish.

— Wayne Brady, game show host for "Let's Make a Deal."

— Lidia Bastianich, culinary host for PBS' "Lidia's Kitchen."

— "The Price is Right," game show.