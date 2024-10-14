U.K. mother killed by nerve agent was caught up in "illegal and outrageous" murder plot targeting spy, court is told

A British woman who died after being exposed to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok was unwittingly caught up in an "illegal and outrageous international assassination attempt," a public inquiry was told on Monday.

Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother of three children, died in July 2018 after spraying herself with what she thought was perfume from a discarded bottle containing the deadly chemical weapon.

Her death followed a failed poison attack against former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, southwest England. The U.K. government has said it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the plot.

This photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows Dawn Sturgess. AP

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury in March 2018. They survived after intensive hospital treatment and now live under protection.

Skripal had been accused by Russia of spying for Britain's MI6 and jailed in 2006, the BBC reported. He was later pardoned and allowed to settle in the U.K. in 2010.

His wife, son and older brother had all died in the two years before the 2018 attack, the BBC reported. Yulia Skripal had arrived in the UK from Moscow the previous day.

At the start of public hearings into Sturgess' death in Salisbury, inquiry lawyer Andrew O'Connor said the perfume bottle contained enough Novichok to poison "thousands" of people.

"It's no exaggeration to say the circumstances of Dawn Sturgess' death were extraordinary," he told the hearing.

"When Ms. Sturgess was poisoned by Novichok four months after the Skripal poisoning, the real possibility emerged that she had been caught -- an innocent victim -- in the crossfire of an illegal and outrageous international assassination attempt," he added.

U.K. authorities believe that agents targeting the Skripals threw the perfume bottle away, making the two cases "inextricably interwoven."

The attempt to kill Skripal, on whom Russian President Vladimir Putin had sworn vengeance, plunged London-Moscow relations to a new low.

Britain blames the Novichok attack on two Russian security service officers who allegedly entered the country using false passports.

Putin denied any involvement and the two accused men appeared on Russian TV, where they insisted they had visited Salisbury as tourists who wanted to see the cathedral spire.

A third Russian national has been named as the operation's mastermind.

All three are thought to be members of the GRU Russian intelligence agency. Russia, whose constitution does not allow extradition, has denied involvement and dismissed the inquiry as a "circus."

"Justice is highly unlikely to happen"

Six years on, relations between the countries -- already hit by claims that Russia was behind the 2006 radiation poisoning of former agent Alexander Litvinenko -- remain in deep freeze.

The Sturgess inquiry will include closed sessions to investigate "private material" and intelligence related to the case. The Skripals will not give live evidence due to safety concerns.

Sturgess' family was "particularly concerned" about whether the U.K. government had taken appropriate steps to protect the Skripals and the wider public from collateral damage, according to O'Connor.

A file photo from Facebook is believed to show Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian soldier and spy for Britain, Sergei Skripal, both of whom were left fighting for their lives after suspected poisoning in Salisbury, England, on March 3, 2018. Facebook

International arrest warrants have been issued for the suspects, but Theresa May, who was prime minister at the time of the attack, warned justice was unlikely.

She told the BBC last week that she hoped the inquiry would help "the family and friends of Dawn Sturgess feel it has got to the truth."

But "closure to all the people affected would only finally come with justice, and that justice is highly unlikely to happen," May added.

The Salisbury incident resulted in the largest-ever expulsion of diplomats between Western powers and Russia, and a limited round of sanctions by the West.

Those sanctions have now been outstripped by the West's response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Catherine Roper said it was "important to remember that at the heart of this inquiry are Dawn's family and loved ones whose lives have been irreversibly changed."

"The purpose is to provide Dawn's family, friends and our wider communities in Wiltshire the opportunity to access the fullest possible information surrounding Dawn's death," she added.

Sturgess' family is to give evidence on Tuesday.

A counterfeit bottle of perfume that was recovered from Charlie Rowley's home after he and his partner Dawn Sturgess were poisoned by the same nerve agent which was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, is seen in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018. HANDOUT