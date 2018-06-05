Sheriff: Hoax call draws law enforcement to home of Parkland survivor David Hogg

PARKLAND, Fla. -- Law enforcement in Broward County, Fla. says a hoax call drew deputies and a SWAT team Tuesday morning to the home of David Hogg, a student gun control activist and survivor of the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

CBS Miami reports the call reported a stabbed and barricaded person at the Parkland home owned by Kevin Hogg, David Hogg's father. Sheriff's spokeswoman Gina Carter said deputies investigated and determined the call to be a hoax. The scene was cleared around 10 a.m.

The station reports David Hogg is in Washington, D.C. and wasn't at the home.

The sheriff's office hasn't called the hoax call a "SWATting" incident, the station reports, but it fits the description of a prank that's intended to draw a large law enforcement response to a particular address.

The hoax call also led to the lockdowns of two nearby elementary schools, CBS Miami reports.