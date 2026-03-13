How a beloved resident has been embraced by his New Jersey town for more than a half-century

Clinton, New Jersey, is known primarily for its old grist mill, its quaint downtown, and its historic resident, Dave Robbins.

"Dave is, I would say, like a pillar of the community," one resident told CBS News.

""He is the essence of our town I think," added another.

Robbins was born with an intellectual disability. He struggled with academics but excelled at school spirit. Starting in the 1960s, he quickly became a fixture at local sporting events, earning the nickname "Dave the Rave." It's one he wears proudly, often donning his trademark "Dave the Rave" cape.

"He's at every single football game," one resident said. "He's at every basketball game. Win, lose, he's there."

When Robbins was growing up in the 1960s, special needs children were often isolated and sometimes even institutionalized. And yet, Robbins has been embraced and celebrated for more than a half-century in Clinton.

He turned 80 last week and the whole town celebrated, as it always does with all things Robbins.

"It's somewhat annoying to go to the supermarket with Dave, and everybody says hello to Dave, and nobody says hello to you," said Gene Robbins, Dave's jokingly jealous brother and caretaker.

Fortunately, Gene says his bruised ego is outweighed by the gratitude he feels for this community. Gene pointed out that no matter where his brother goes in Clinton, there is always someone watching out, guiding him gently or just engaging in conversation.

"They always just kept tabs on where Dave was and what he was doing," one resident said of the town.

"I'm like, 'Oh, Dave hop in will give you a ride home,'" another explained.

"Dave, we wouldn't want it any other way," said a third.

In the U.S., inclusion is now everywhere. But it's important to remember this embrace began long ago in communities like Clinton, where acceptance was, and still is, all the rave.