Watch CBS News
Local News

Darrin Lopez convicted of murder in murder-for-hire plot

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Darrin Lopez has been convicted of murder in the death of Jamie Faith. 

Jurors are now deliberating on a jail sentence. 

In October of 2020, Faith, a manager for American Airlines, was shot and killed while he and his wife walked their dog in North Oak Cliff.

His wife, Jennifer Faith, told detectives that a stranger in a black pickup trick pulled up and opened fire. She also claimed that the gunman tried to abduct her.

"According to the witness … he had duct tape, he grabbed her, tried to tape her wrists ... tried to pull jewelry off her fingers," said DPD Deputy Chief Avery Moore shortly after the murder.

Detectives became suspicious when they discovered Jennifer Faith was having an emotional affair with Lopez, her high school sweetheart.

According to prosecutors, Jennifer Faith told Lopez lies about being abused by her husband.

Faith pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the case last year and received a life sentence.

Watch the "48 Hours" report on the case here.

This story is developing.

Darrin Lopez trial - Day 4 by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.