Darrin Lopez convicted of murder in murder-for-hire plot

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Darrin Lopez has been convicted of murder in the death of Jamie Faith.

Jurors are now deliberating on a jail sentence.

In October of 2020, Faith, a manager for American Airlines, was shot and killed while he and his wife walked their dog in North Oak Cliff.

His wife, Jennifer Faith, told detectives that a stranger in a black pickup trick pulled up and opened fire. She also claimed that the gunman tried to abduct her.

"According to the witness … he had duct tape, he grabbed her, tried to tape her wrists ... tried to pull jewelry off her fingers," said DPD Deputy Chief Avery Moore shortly after the murder.

Detectives became suspicious when they discovered Jennifer Faith was having an emotional affair with Lopez, her high school sweetheart.

According to prosecutors, Jennifer Faith told Lopez lies about being abused by her husband.

Faith pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the case last year and received a life sentence.

This story is developing.