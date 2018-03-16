Danny Boyle says he’s working on new James Bond script

NEW YORK — Danny Boyle says he's working on the script for the next James Bond movie. Boyle made the comments on the red carpet Wednesday at the New York premiere of "Trust."

The British director has been rumored to be at the top of the list to direct the 25th film in the spy action franchise. He says he's collaborating with John Hodge, who wrote Boyle's "Trainspotting" and its 2017 sequel, "T2: Trainspotting."

Boyle says the two are "working on a script at the moment." He says he can't offer more details.

MGM, which produces James Bond films, has not confirmed who will direct the next installment.

Much speculation has been made about who might be the next James Bond. Though fans have begged for Idris Elba to play Bond, Elba recently said that he wants to see a woman play Bond.

"Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male?" Elba asked. "Could be a woman, could be a black woman, could be a white woman, but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have -- do something different with it, why not?" To that end, both Emilia Clarke and Gillian Anderson have expressed interest in the role.

Daniel Craig will play Bond in the 25th 007 movie that will hit theaters in November 2019, but he said this will probably be his last time playing the special agent. That film will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who worked on the last six films.

"Trust," the 10-part television miniseries on the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III premieres on FX at 10 p.m. Eastern on March 25.