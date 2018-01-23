Idris Elba reveals who he wants to see play James Bond

After years of fans hoping to see Idris Elba cast as the next James Bond, the actor has talked candidly about who he thinks should be the next 007. Elba has remained coy over the years about the gig.

At the Sundance Film Festival, the "Luther" star, who was making his directorial debut for feature film "Yardie," told Variety that he does believe it's time for "something different" with the 007 series.

But that doesn't mean he thinks he should play Bond. Instead, Elba said he wants to see a woman play Bond.

"Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male?" Elba asked. "Could be a woman, could be a black woman, could be a white woman, but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have -- do something different with it, why not?"

Elba has never seemed to be particularly interested in playing the legendary superspy. In 2014, he shared a silly selfie and wrote, "Isn't 007 supposed to handsome? Glad you think I've got a shot! Happy New year people."

Isn't 007 supposed to handsome? Glad you think I've got a shot! Happy New year people. pic.twitter.com/3g9lAl2Uo3 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) December 27, 2014

Elba's not the only Hollywood star to float the idea of a female Bond. Both Emilia Clarke and Gillian Anderson have expressed interest in the role.