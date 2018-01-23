By Andrea Park CBS News January 23, 2018, 3:59 PM

Idris Elba reveals who he wants to see play James Bond

Idris Elba accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for 'Luther' onstage during the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

After years of fans hoping to see Idris Elba cast as the next James Bond, the actor has talked candidly about who he thinks should be the next 007. Elba has remained coy over the years about the gig. 

At the Sundance Film Festival, the "Luther" star, who was making his directorial debut for feature film "Yardie," told Variety that he does believe it's time for "something different" with the 007 series. 

But that doesn't mean he thinks he should play Bond. Instead, Elba said he wants to see a woman play Bond. 

"Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male?" Elba asked. "Could be a woman, could be a black woman, could be a white woman, but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have -- do something different with it, why not?"

Elba has never seemed to be particularly interested in playing the legendary superspy. In 2014, he shared a silly selfie and wrote, "Isn't 007 supposed to handsome? Glad you think I've got a shot! Happy New year people."

Elba's not the only Hollywood star to float the idea of a female Bond. Both Emilia Clarke and Gillian Anderson have expressed interest in the role. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular