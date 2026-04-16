Former NBA player Damon Jones expected to plead guilty in pair of alleged gambling scheme cases

Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones is expected to plead guilty in two cases alleging his involvement in illegal gambling rings, according to a court order entered Thursday.

Jones initially pleaded not guilty on Nov. 6. The new plea was referred from the judge overseeing the case in Brooklyn federal court to Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Marutollo.

Jones was charged last year in connection with a pair of schemes allegedly involving dozens of alleged mafia figures and athletes. In total, 34 people were charged across two federal indictments, and Jones was among three people charged in both.

Jones is accused of sharing or attempting to share inside information with bettors. The sports betting indictment alleges the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard gave others a tip about "a prominent NBA player," who appears to be LeBron James, a former teammate and longtime friend. James is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Jones allegedly sent a text message to a co-conspirator on Feb. 9, 2023, saying: "Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out! [Player 3] is out tonight." James missed the Lakers' game that night against the Milwaukee Bucks due to ankle soreness.

He was also separately accused of participating in an elaborate poker cheating scheme in which wealthy victims were allegedly lured to play in rigged games against athletes.

The indictment, which names dozens of defendants, including NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, claims Jones was a "face card" — a famous or notable person used to entice people to participate in the games. Several alleged members of the mafia are accused of participating in the rigged poker schemes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.