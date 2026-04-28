Former NBA player Damon Jones first to plead guilty in pair of federal gambling cases

Former NBA player Damon Jones became the first person to plead guilty in a pair of federal indictments involving 34 defendants, including some with alleged links to the mafia and other NBA figures.

Jones, 49, was among three people charged in both indictments, one of which focused on poker schemes in which wealthy victims were allegedly lured to play in rigged games against athletes. The other focuses on sports betting, accusing the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard of using inside information to place bets.

Reading from a prepared statement Tuesday inside Brooklyn federal court in the first of two plea deals, Jones acknowledged he used "insider information" he obtained from the relationships he made during his time as a player, the Associated Press reported.

He apologized to his family, colleagues and the National Basketball League as part of his statement.

CBS News has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones arrives at Brooklyn federal court, April 28, 2026, in New York. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In the sports betting case, federal prosecutors accused Jones of sending a tip about "a prominent NBA player, saying: 'Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out! [Player 3] is out tonight.'" He appears to be referring to LeBron James, a former teammate and longtime friend. James is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors have not indicated that pleas are expected for other defendants in the sports betting cases. On Monday, Miami Heat player Terry Rozier who pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, appeared in court for a motion to dismiss his case.

Instead, federal prosecutors said during the hearing that they intend to bring additional charges – including bribery and wire fraud – against the NBA star by mid-May.

Prosecutors accused Jones of participating in a rigged poker game in Las Vegas in 2019, court documents said, that used a device described as a "rigged shuffling machine" that was secretly altered to read the cards. The FBI said a victim was defrauded of $50,000 in that game.

Jones also pleaded guilty in that case.

Eleven other defendants caught up in the investigation are set to make plea agreements.

Jones' sentencing is set for Jan. 6, 2027, the AP reported.