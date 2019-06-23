Communications issue, caused by lightning, temporarily halted flights at 2 Texas airports

Communications with radar control have been restored at Dallas Love Field Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after a lightning strike damaged transmission equipment, reports CBS Dallas/Fort Worth, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Flights out of DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field were temporarily suspended due to a communications issue, the FAA said. The issue started just before 7:40 p.m. local time Sunday.

At around 9:55 p.m., the FAA reported that all communications were restored at both airports.

A small number of flights were diverted to other airports because of the storms in North Texas.