Customs officer shoots, kills driver at port of entry on U.S.-Mexico border

The mayor of Nogales, Arizona, said a major port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border was temporarily closed to traffic heading into Mexico after a customs officer shot and killed a southbound driver who refused to stop. Mayor Arturo Garino said he was told by city officials that the shooting took place after the truck apparently tried to run over the officer Thursday night at the DeConcini Port of Entry, reports CBS News Tucson, Arizona affiliate KOLD-TV.

Outbound traffic going into Mexico is affected at DeConcini only. Inbound into the US remains open. Redirection of traffic is still ongoing. — Nogales Police (@NogalesPoliceAz) February 8, 2019

The truck's momentum then carried it onto the Mexican side of the buffer zone between the two countries.

DeConcini Port of Entry on U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona is seen after customs officer shot and killed driver heading into Mexico who refused to stop KOLD-TV

Officers of the Mexican equivalent of U.S. Customs and Border Protection reportedly surrounded the truck and discovered the driver dead.

Mexican authorities told the Nogales International newspaper that two men were in the truck and the passenger was arrested.