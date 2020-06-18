New York's Cuomo warns "this could start all over again," as coronavirus cases rise in other states

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his coronavirus briefing Thursday that people in states with rising coronavirus cases could get on a plane and land in New York City, "and this could start all over again."

"You look at what's going on across the nation and people should be concerned," he said. "You're seeing the virus go up across this country."

He said that concerns him both as an American and "on a parochial level," and added: "This is a pivotal moment in this country."

Cuomo also slammed the federal government's response to the pandemic, calling its attitude on dealing with the virus "an undeniable mistake."

"You now have a tale of two countries going on," with "two very different situations" playing out nationwide.

While New York has the virus under control, other states like Texas and Florida don't, he said. "And what happens if they get on a plane and they come to JFK?" he asked, referring to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. "So we get the infection rate down and then because other states are high we could have a problem."

"This country has to wake up and smell the coffee."

This story will be updated