Some U.S. politicians voice support for Cuba protesters as State Department calls for "calm"

Thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday in the biggest protests against Cuba's communist government in decades. The demonstrations came amid one of the worst economic crises the country has faced, and as it struggles to fight rising COVID-19 cases.

Cuba continues to suffer from the impact of a decades-old U.S. trade embargo, and more targeted sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, which the Biden administration has left in place. Senior State Department official Julie Chung tweeted support for Sunday's protesters, but her initial message suggesting the anger in Cuba was only "about rising COVID cases/deaths," drew a quick rebuke from Florida's Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a prominent voice in the large, politically powerful Cuban-American community in the U.S.

Rubio blasted Chung's first tweet as "ridiculous," saying the protests in Cuba "are not simply because of COVID," and added a jab at President Joe Biden: "It's now 10:15pm, and still nothing from @JoeBiden."

Un tweet ridiculo de el Departamento de Estado. Las protestas en #Cuba no son simplemente por el COVID. Y son las 10:15pm y todavia nada de @joebiden @POTUS #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/vLt8SCUXeK pic.twitter.com/OQrWaSCHgI — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2021

Many in the Cuban American and broader Latin American communities want the White House to stick with the tough stance adopted by Mr. Biden's predecessor.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel appeared on television to condemn the demonstrations — and to call on supporters of the government to respond, with a call for "combat" in the streets against what he labeled provocateurs. Chung tweeted again to say the U.S. government was "deeply concerned by 'calls to combat' in Cuba."

"We stand by the Cuban people's right for peaceful assembly," Chung said. "We call for calm and condemn any violence."

We are deeply concerned by “calls to combat” in #Cuba. We stand by the Cuban people’s right for peaceful assembly. We call for calm and condemn any violence. — Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 11, 2021

Many members of Miami's Cuban American community and other supporters took to the streets on Sunday in South Florida to show solidarity with the Cuban anti-government protesters.

Hundreds held up Cuban and U.S. flags at the Versailles Restaurant in Miami's Little Havana on Sunday afternoon, prompting Miami Police to close a major thoroughfare to vehicle traffic for several hours, "in support of a demonstration and to ensure the safety of all participants."

The demonstrations in Miami drew an outpouring of support from local leaders, including the Miami-Dade Mayor, Senator Rubio, and congressional representatives from several districts.

"We stand united with the Cuban people on the island and across our community at this historic moment in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and basic human rights," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a tweet. "May their courageous actions bring about real change and move us closer to the dream of a free Cuba."

We stand united with the Cuban people on the island and across our community at this historic moment in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and basic human rights – may their courageous actions bring about real change and move us closer to the dream of a free Cuba. #SOSCuba https://t.co/1YzrPd8UDF — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 11, 2021

In addition to his criticism of the Biden administration's response, Senator Rubio used his Twitter account to share pictures and video of the protests in Cuba.

"Spontaneous street protests breaking out in several cities in Cuba right now with chants of #NoTenemosMiedo (We Are Not Afraid)," he said. "Frustration with the dictatorships incompetence, greed and repression is mounting rapidly."

The collective Florida Democrats account belittled the Cuban government as "nothing more than a failed tyranny," while expressing support for the anti-government protesters: "We stand with the Cuban people as they raise their voices in protest of a repressive government that refuses to help its people."

The Cuban government is currently showing the world that it's nothing more than a failed tyranny. We stand with the Cuban people as they raise their voices in protest of a repressive government that refuses to help its people #SOSCuba #NoTenemosMiedo — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) July 11, 2021

In a joint statement, U.S. Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos A, Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar, all Republicans, shared their support for the protesters in Cuba.

"The humanitarian crisis Cuba faces right now is yet another symptom of the incompetence and absolute cruelty of the Cuban tyranny," they wrote. "We know what freedom means for the Cuban people, and now, while the regime uses savage violence against the people peacefully demonstrating in the streets, the world has the obligation to stand with the brave Cuban people."

Cuban President Díaz-Canel, like his predecessors did for decades before him, blames Cuba's economic malaise on the U.S. trade restrictions and sanctions imposed by President Trump. In his remarks on Sunday, he accused American officials and others in the U.S. of fueling the unrest in his small Caribbean nation by spreading anti-government propaganda.