Crocs is donating free shoes to health care worker combating coronavirus

Crocs is known for its simple rubber shoes, and now is offering a free pair to health care workers standing – all day – on the front lines of coronavirus.

The company announced the offer on Thursday, along with free shipping, too. "If you are a health care professional in need of our easy-to-clean, comfortable Croc shoes, we've got you covered," Crocs said on Instagram.

Crocs has set a goal of donating 10,000 pairs of shoes a day for as long as it can.

In just hours, the company was overwhelmed with requests. "Due to extremely high volume, we have met our daily free pair limit," company wrote on Instagram later that day. "Please check back tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET to get in line for your free pair!"

The company said it has partnered with Shoe Carnival, Famous Footwear and Rack Room Shoes to make the donations.

"Currently, we have more than 400,000 people in line. All we can do is ask for your patience and understanding as we keep plugging away," the company said in another Instagram post.

One doctor said the news from Crocs came at just the right time. "Our PD recommended we get Crocs since they are easy to wash and to keep at the hospital. Went to their website and saw they are giving away free pairs to us doctors!" Dr. Jana Binkley, wrote on Twitter.

For other health care workers, free Crocs are simple pleasure during an otherwise dark time. "Okay there may be a literal pandemic on my bday and i may have to work and expose myself to covid and i may not be able to see my family BUT at least crocs are sending me a free pair for being a nurse," a nurse from Wisconsin wrote.

"@Crocs thank you for caring for us & offering us a free pair," another nurse tweeted.

Other companies are also giving health care professionals simple perks like free coffee from Starbucks. Krispy Kreme is giving health care workers free donuts every Monday between National Doctors Day (March 30) and Nurses Week (May 11).

Now more thane ever health care workers need supplies and support. Several hospitals are experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks. Many other companies have donated and even made masks, including fashion designer Christian Siriano.