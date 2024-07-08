Program brings police mentors and at-risk youth together at barbershops

Just 16 months ago, Caden Weeks was looking at up to 20 years behind bars. The Atlanta high school student was arrested, along with three others, on multiple felony charges, including illegal gun possession and street gang activity.

"I didn't believe in consequences," Caden said.

From jail, he called his mom, Tomeka, who "started breaking down crying," Caden said. Tomeka says she spent her entire savings of $8,000 to bail her son out.That's when Clippers and Cops came in and "changed everything," Tomeka said.

The Atlanta-based program is trying to reduce crime by bringing together police and at-risk kids in a familiar and comfortable setting: the barbershop. Retired Atlanta police officer Tyrone Dennis says he was inspired to start the nonprofit organization in 2018 after working in Atlanta's gang unit for 10 years.

"We can't arrest our way out of some of these problems. We can't keep doing the same things. And that's basically what Clippers and Cops is, something different. We're not saying it's an end all, but it's what we've decided to do to try to make change," Dennis said.

Not only is the organization in barbershops, but also in classrooms. They've visited over 50 schools in Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia.

"We talk about topics that they want to talk about — decision-making, goal setting, dos and don'ts on traffic stops, rap music, prison— and just try to help them do better at interacting with law enforcement," Dennis said.

Nearly 7 in 10 adults in the U.S. say they are confident in their local police, according to a recent Gallup poll. But when you break it down by race, that number drops to 56% for Black Americans.

Programs like Clippers and Cops can improve relationships between police and those they're sworn to protect, creating more trust, an improved sense of community and a decrease in crime of up to 22%, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

"That's what kids need to see, this what people who look like me, can do, will do, and are willing to do for me," said Ingrid Simone, another Cops and Clippers participant.

At Caden's recent high school graduation, Dennis was there to show support. He was also there with another important piece of paper: prosecutors decided not to move forward with their case and drop all charges against Caden.

"He had to go execute the plan. If they fall down, they're able to get back up and get their life back on track," Dennis said.

Caden is back on track, because Clippers and Cops instilled one of the most important lessons of life: it's not how you start, but how you finish.