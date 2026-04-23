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Completing a debt relief program is a big step, but it doesn't automatically close the door on collection activity. Wong Yu Liang/Getty Images

A mix of record-high credit card balances, persistent (and rising) inflation, and elevated credit card rates is pushing more borrowers to seek help managing their debt right now. In turn, debt relief programs — from debt settlement to debt management — have become a common lifeline for borrowers to use as they try to regain control. And, enrolling in one of these programs can offer immediate benefits to the right borrowers, from fewer calls from collectors to structured repayment plans and the possibility of reducing what's owed.

But the protections these programs offer aren't always permanent. Debt relief programs typically operate within a defined timeline, whether it's a multi-year repayment plan or a negotiated settlement process that resolves accounts one by one. Once that structure ends, borrowers may find themselves wondering what comes next, particularly if their financial situation hasn't fully stabilized or their debt hasn't been completely paid or erased.

After all, completing a program and eliminating the debt aren't always the same thing. That uncertainty raises a critical question: Are creditors truly done once a debt relief program ends, or can collection efforts pick back up?

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Can creditors restart collections after a debt relief program ends?

The short answer is that it depends on what the program actually accomplished. If a debt was fully settled, meaning the creditor accepted a lump-sum payment for less than the full balance and issued written confirmation that the account is resolved, that debt is generally gone. Creditors cannot legally collect on a settled account and any attempt to do so would likely violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA).

Debt management plans, on the other hand, work differently. These programs are typically administered by credit counseling agencies and are set up as structured repayment schedules with reduced interest rates. If a borrower completes the plan and pays the full balance, creditors have no remaining claim. But if the plan ends early, whether that's due to missed payments or a decision to leave the program, the original debt terms can snap back into place, and creditors may resume collection activity, including calls, letters and potential legal action.

And debt settlement programs carry their own risks. These arrangements involve negotiating with creditors to accept less than the full balance owed, but the accounts are typically left delinquent during the negotiation period. If a settlement isn't reached before a creditor's internal deadline, the account may be charged off and sold to a third-party debt collector, who can then pursue collections independently, sometimes years after the original program began.

The statute of limitations is another critical variable in this equation. Each state sets a time limit on how long creditors have to sue over an unpaid debt, ranging from three to 10 years, depending on the state and debt type. If that window hasn't closed, a creditor or collector may still have the legal right to file a lawsuit even after a debt relief program has ended.

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What to do if collections restart after a debt relief program

If collection activity resumes after a program ends, borrowers have options, and the first step is understanding exactly what is being collected on. Pulling a current credit report can reveal whether the debt was properly marked as settled or is still showing as active. Any discrepancy between a settlement agreement and what's reflected on the credit report should be disputed in writing with both the creditor and the credit bureaus.

If the debt remains legitimately unresolved, re-enrolling in a debt relief program may be worth considering. Reputable debt relief companies can negotiate directly with creditors or debt collectors on a borrower's behalf, potentially settling remaining balances for less than what's owed. For debts that have grown unmanageable, filing for bankruptcy may also provide a legal pathway to discharge obligations that a relief program couldn't fully resolve.

Borrowers should also know that the FDCPA provides specific protections against abusive, deceptive or unfair collection practices. If a debt collector is pursuing a debt that was already settled, that may constitute a violation, and borrowers have the right to send a written cease-and-desist letter and, if necessary, file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The bottom line

Completing a debt relief program is a meaningful step, but it doesn't automatically close the door on future collection activity. Whether creditors can restart collections depends on what type of program was used, whether accounts were fully resolved and where the statute of limitations stands. Borrowers who leave a program with unresolved balances should act quickly, understand their rights and, if needed, pursue additional relief before a creditor does.