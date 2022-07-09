How to check your credit score

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're planning to take out a loan or credit card – or you're simply looking to get better interest rates in general, your credit score will almost always come into play. Checking your credit can help you discover more about your financial well-being and what you can qualify for.

You can use several different resources to check your credit score, including a credit agency, account statement, credit scoring service or a non-profit credit counselor. There are also several online tools already available to crunch the numbers for you.

Your credit score can determine your ability to finance major life goals, such as owning a home or attending college. It can influence whether you'll be approved for credit cards, auto loans or mortgages and the interest rates and terms lenders extend you. Employers, insurers and landlords may also refer to your credit score as they evaluate whether you're financially responsible and trustworthy.

How do you check your credit score?

There's more than one way to check your credit score. In fact, there are at least four, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau:

Check your bank, credit card or loan statement. Many financial institutions offer free credit scores for their customers. You can often find your score on your monthly statement or by logging into your account online. You may need to opt into the service to receive your scores. Use a free credit score service. Make sure you understand a company's terms before signing up for its credit score service. While some scoring services offer free credit scores, others provide scores only to customers who pay monthly fees for their credit monitoring services. Buy credit scores from a credit bureau or other provider. You can purchase credit scores from one of the three major credit reporting agencies - Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Your scores are also available through other paid providers, such as FICO and VantageScore. Consult a non-profit counselor. Credit counselors can often give you your credit report and score for free and review the details with you. The National Foundation for Credit Counseling is a valuable resource for finding a credit counselor in your area.

Checking your credit score is actually easier than you may think. With FICO, you can get a report from up to three credit bureaus or get a plan that helps you monitor your score regularly.

What does your credit score tell you?

When you receive your credit score, keep in mind that there are numerous credit scoring models, and accordingly, you likely have multiple credit scores too.

FICO and VantageScore are two widely used scoring models, but these scores break down even further. According to Debt.com, there are at least 16 different FICO credit scores and many of them are industry-specific.

Your credit score may vary depending on the site or bureau. Try not to pay too much attention to the exact credit score number. Instead, focus on the credit range your score falls in, as that lets you know where your credit stands and if it is poor, fair, good, very good or exceptional.

Understanding your credit score

Here are some guideposts to help you better understand your credit score.

A good FICO score is between 670 and 739, while a good VantageScore falls between 720 to 780. Conversely, a FICO credit score is considered fair or bad if it falls below 670. Along these lines, a VantageScore between 658 and 719 is fair, and scores of 600 or lower are considered either poor or very poor.

Credit Score Ranges

FICO

Poor: <580

Fair: 580-669

Good: 670-739

Very Good: 740-799

Exceptional: 800+

VantageScore

Very Poor: 300-600

Poor: 601-657

Fair: 658-719

Good: 720-780

Excellent: 781-850

Generally, if your credit score is good or better, you stand a better chance of qualifying for credit products with favorable interest rates and terms. Lower scores typically make it harder to qualify for loans and credit cards and you'll likely pay higher interest rates. As such, you could add up to paying thousands more in debt over your lifetime.

If your credit is below-average, consider taking steps to improve your credit before applying for new credit.

What factors impact your credit scores?

When you get your credit score, you should also see a list with up to five factors impacting your credit score. The main factors which make up your FICO credit score include the following:

Payment history: 35% of your credit score

35% of your credit score Amounts owed: 30% of your credit score

30% of your credit score Length of credit history: 15% of your credit score

15% of your credit score Mix of credit types: 10% of your credit score

10% of your credit score New credit: 10% of your credit score

What hurts your credit score?

As you can see from the scoring factors above, some aspects in your credit history can significantly affect your credit score. The elements that hurt your credit the most are: