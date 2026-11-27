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There are several costly credit card mistakes that borrowers should avoid making this holiday season. Tatiana Maksimova/Getty Images

American spending during the 2025 holiday season surged compared to the year before and, if that pattern continues, billions of dollars will be spent in the final weeks of 2026, as well. Holiday spending that's not paid for via cash or a debit card, however, will need to be managed strategically. And that's especially applicable in the economic climate millions of borrowers find themselves in right now. With inflation now around two percentage points above the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal and with the first interest rate hike since 2023 issued in September, borrowing money now is both more important and more expensive.

That's especially true if you're buying holiday gifts and financing holiday plans with a credit card. With the average credit card rate over 20% currently and credit card debt surging throughout 2026, swiping your plastic this season shouldn't be done in a cavalier way. Instead, borrowers are encouraged to be strategic in their approach. And that involves both knowing how to use their credit in a nuanced way and how to avoid making expensive mistakes. Below, we'll break down three of the latter to carefully consider right as holiday spending ramps up again.

Learn about your credit card debt relief options online here.

Credit card mistakes to avoid this holiday season

To avoid any extra financial stress this holiday season, do your best to avoid making these critical credit card mistakes when out at stores or shopping online:

Opening cards simply to secure discounts in stores

It's understandably tempting to open a store credit card in order to secure a discount at the counter. But interest rates on store credit cards are considerably higher than the average rates on traditional cards.

That's not the only reason to avoid this tactic, however, as opening a credit card will always result in a credit score check, which can ding your score at a time when you need to keep your credit intact. Instead, skip the discount, don't open the card and keep your spending limited to the cards you already have to avoid overspending and losing track of how much you're actually purchasing.

Learn more about the smart ways to manage your credit card debt this holiday season now.

Making only minimum payments

Making the minimum payments on your credit card should always be avoided if your goal is to reduce your balances in a credible way. But that's especially true during the holiday season, when you'll be using your cards more regularly than you would throughout the year.

Minimum payments won't help if your expenses are considerably higher than what you're paying. Consider making larger payments in November and December then or look to make a series of small, extra payments in the final weeks of the year to offset some of the expenses that you'll otherwise be saddled with in 2027.

Using cards with higher rates or fewer perks

Your credit card interest rate won't look the same across companies and it could be higher or lower depending on the credit card company, card type, credit score and more. It would be a mistake this holiday season, then, with spending expected to surge, to use the cards that will charge you more on your expenses when you have viable, affordable alternatives in your wallet.

Similarly, using the cards with minimal (or no) perks or reward points should generally be avoided (though, if those cards have lower rates, they'll need to be weighed carefully against the rewards available elsewhere). With spending expected to increase during this period, it makes sense to use the cards with the lowest rates and best perks whenever possible.

The bottom line

The financial reality millions of Americans find themselves in this holiday season makes credit card spending inevitable. But there are still strategic ways to do so without worsening your debt issues or wider financial health. By avoiding the temptation to open store credit cards, making more than minimum payments (at least through the end of 2026) and using the cards with the lowest rates and greatest rewards, borrowers can curtail their debt issues and potentially even put themselves in a better position to address them with more clarity and confidence in the new year.